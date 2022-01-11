-
It was cold and windy in South Bend Thursday night, but about 20 people braved the weather to demonstrate for democracy and voting rights. The…
-
A Bloomington man has been charged with four crimes in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.Antony Vo, 28, is accused of knowingly…
-
A federal judge ruled Friday, Jon Schaffer, the Indiana man accused in January’s insurrection at the United States Capitol, will remain in federal…
-
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal magistrate has revoked the bond for a northwest Indiana man awaiting sentencing in a gang-related case after the FBI…