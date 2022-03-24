© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Goshen man charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By The Associated Press
Published March 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Protesters storm the Capitol on Jan. 6.
File photo
/
Associated Press
Protesters storm the Capitol on Jan. 6.

A Goshen man has been arrested on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Indianapolis Star reports 55-year-old Jeffrey Munger is facing charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

An initial appearance for Munger was held Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Northern Indiana.

Ten other people with Indiana ties have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot.

Tags

WVPE News LocalGoshenJan. 6insurrectioncapitol riot
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press