John Glenn School District

-
Last month, an Indiana House bill that would allow a local St. Joseph County township to leave the South Bend School system caused a shouting match…
-
Tensions flared in the Indiana House Thursday after Republicans shouted down Democratic lawmakers who voiced concerns about discrimination in a bill.The…
-
Reaction From South Bend After Black Lawmakers Are "Booed" By GOP Colleagues Over Local Schools BillUPDATE (Feb. 19):John Glenn School Corporation Superintendent Christopher Winchell released the following statement on Friday in response to the passage…
-
WALKERTON, Ind. (AP) — A school in northern Indiana expects to be powered by the sun by March. The project at North Liberty Elementary in St. Joseph…