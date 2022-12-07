Green light from John Glenn School Board for annexation of Greene Township

The John Glenn school board unanimously approved a resolution last night to advance efforts to annex Greene Township.The township is currently part of the South Bend school corporation and serves around 400 families with school-aged children. The South Bend Tribune says 72 of those go to South Bend schools and about 130 attend John Glenn through open enrollment. South Bend Schools passed a similar resolution by a 4-3 vote. Many South Bend trustees were frustrated over a plan the district had previously resisted. They said they felt "bullied" into negotiating. Under the annexation plan, about $1.3 million annually in local tax collections will transfer from South Bend schools to John Glenn. That could help the smaller district fund expanded transportation services for students. Voters have 30 days to file a petition against the process.