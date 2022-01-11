-
More than 1,500 graduate student workers at Indiana University’s main campus are formally requesting the school allow an election to form a labor union.…
-
There have been some big news stories in recent months about workers trying to unionize, particularly at companies like Amazon. Some say the pandemic’s…
-
After being praised as essential during the pandemic, many service employees across the country are pushing for improved working conditions and higher…
-
More than 100 drivers at a Pepsi bottling facility in northwest Indiana have been on strike for over two weeks now, fighting against a proposed increase…
-
A federal labor board sided with an Indiana union Wednesday in a dispute over a display outside of a trade show in Elkhart. It signals government support…
-
Unionized health care workers in northwest Indiana demanded better pay and pushed lawmakers to mandate a $15 an hour minimum wage as they rallied outside…
-
Democrats in Indiana have hit the road to rally support for President Joe Biden’s more than $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan. The politicians say they’d…
-
Almost 100 workers in Indiana drove laps around the Statehouse as part of a national Workers First Caravan for Racial and Economic Justice. It’s sponsored…