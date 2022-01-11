-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana’s most prominent corporations is criticizing an Indiana proposal that opponents maintain will make mail-in voting more…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A voting rights group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider its lawsuit that aimed to make mail-in ballots available to all…
LANSING, Mic. (AP) — Michigan will mail postcards telling 4.4 million registered voters they can vote from home in November’s presidential election, and…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has spent $4.5 million to mail absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters ahead of the August…