More people need training for good jobs – not jobs that pay above the poverty line, jobs where they can save money and afford health care. In Indiana,…
Elkhart-based manufacturing and logistics company EQ United is establishing new operations in Cassopolis, Michigan. The company – previously known as Days…
For the month of September, we're bringing you stories of workers across Indiana, about what they do and how they find meaning in their jobs. This week,…
Elkhart County boat manufacturer Smoker Craft, Inc. announced plans Sept. 28 to expand operations and create up to 100 new jobs by 2024.The New Paris…
An Indiana nonprofit wants the newest generation of workers to consider careers in advanced manufacturing and logistics. Conexus Indiana says there are…
A regional partnership has awarded almost $2.5 million in grants to colleges and universities throughout the South Bend-Elkhart area. Eight schools –…
South Bend entrepreneurs who are operating out of their basements, garages and living rooms may have a new opportunity to scale up their businesses. The…
A majority of Hoosier manufacturing companies surveyed this year said the effects of the pandemic on their business have been serious – but they expect to…
Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) broke ground on the company’s $158 million expansion in the state. The project is still on track despite the economic…
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced three new initiatives to support Hoosier manufacturing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The…