President Biden proclaims Michigan plant a "game changer"

“WE...WE...led the world....We’re going to lead it again”

President Joe Biden touted major investments in U.S. manufacturing during a visit to Bay County Tuesday.

The president toured the SK Siltron manufacturing plant, where a South Korean company is spending $300 million on an expansion. The plant produces silicon carbide wafers that are used by semiconductor manufacturers to power components for electric vehicles. The company is spending $50-billion dollars nationally to upgrade its facilities.

Jianwei Dong is the CEO of SK Siltron. He says Bay County facility showcases the company’s “commitment” to investing in the U.S.

“This is not just a bottom line,” he said. “Our goal is to create good, high-paying jobs in communities across the United States.”

During his speech, the president talked up new multi-billion-dollar subsidies, tax credits, and other incentives to attract more manufacturing investment.

Biden says it's part of an effort to bring semi-conductor manufacturing back to the U.S.

“Instead of relying on chips made overseas, in places like China, the supply chain for those chips will be here in America. In Michigan. That’s a game changer,” Biden told several hundred people gathered inside the plant.

The president says other countries see the U.S as “positioned to lead the world economy in the 21st century.”

Biden’s speech struck several familiar themes. But there was one surprise.

After talking with audience members for several minutes following his speech, Biden retook the stage to declare, “The U.S.: one, Iran: zero! The game’s over!”

The U.S. Men’s National Team needed a win over Iran to move on in the World Cup.

