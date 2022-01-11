-
The Goshen City Council unanimously approved the city’s $69.8 million 2022 budget Tuesday night.Mayor Jeremey Stutsman told the council last month that…
Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed to a local advisory committee for the Environmental Protection Agency. After being nominated in April,…
The City of Goshen has officially appointed its first deputy mayor. Mark Brinson, the city’s community development director, will now assist Mayor Jeremy…
The Goshen City Council passed an ordinance August 3 that creates a deputy mayor position for the city. Mark Brinson, the city’s current director of…
Three Elkhart County cities have committed to enforcing the county’s COVID-19 protocols. The mayors of Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee will each bring an…
The Goshen Board of Public Works members voted Monday night against a Black Lives Matter mural being painted on Main Street in the downtown area for what…