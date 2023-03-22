Goshen Mayor Resigns To Become CEO

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announced today that he is resigning later this year. He will take on the role of CEO of Lacasa Inc., in Goshen. Stutsman says he’s enjoyed his time as mayor but is ready to decompress. He later became the city’s youngest mayor in 2016. Stutsman also owns Lofty Ideas Construction and has been an integral part of building restoration in Goshen- especially downtown. Stutsman will also be removing his name from the ballot in this year’s election. It is too late for his name to be removed from the May primary ballots. A new candidate will be slated for the fall election to face the Republican challenger.