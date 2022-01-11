-
In his second State of the City address Wednesday night, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said the last year has brought Elkhart “national attention for its…
-
Since the 1970s, Hotel Elkhart has served as an assisted living facility, low-income apartments, an office building and more. But as of Tuesday, the…
-
The City of Elkhart announced Monday that longtime city councilwoman Mary Olson has died. A release from the city says Olson passed away Monday afternoon…
-
Earlier this month, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson signed an executive order giving two additional paid days off to city employees who get a COVID-19 vaccine…
-
Following back-to-back shootings in Elkhart earlier this month, Mayor Rod Roberson issued a video statement on Monday denouncing gun violence in the city.…
-
When the Indiana Department of Health opened vaccine eligibility to individuals age 60 and up on Tuesday, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said he signed up for…
-
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson offered highlights from his first year in office, as well as a look into 2021, when he delivered his first State of the City…
-
At a special meeting last night, the Elkhart Common Council passed an enforcement measure that supports the county’s COVID-19 ordinance, including fines…
-
The Elkhart Common Council voted Monday night on a city ordinance to support Elkhart County’s COVID-19 safety measures.The ordinance, which passed to a…
-
Three Elkhart County cities have committed to enforcing the county’s COVID-19 protocols. The mayors of Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee will each bring an…