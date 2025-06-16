© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart unveils $8 million gateway makeover at exit 92

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published June 16, 2025 at 4:57 PM EDT
Not your normal ribbon cutting. For the Elkhart Exit 92 Gateway ribbon cutting, a metal ribbon was cut using metal shears.
1 of 4  — IMG_9083.jpg
Not your normal ribbon cutting. For the Elkhart Exit 92 Gateway ribbon cutting, a metal ribbon was cut using metal shears.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson spoke to the crowd before the ribbon cutting.
2 of 4  — IMG_9093.jpg
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson spoke to the crowd before the ribbon cutting.
Miek Murrell / WVPE
Terry Mark of the Elkhart County Visitor's Bureau hopes the new gateway will inspire growth in the community.
3 of 4  — IMG_9088.jpg
Terry Mark of the Elkhart County Visitor's Bureau hopes the new gateway will inspire growth in the community.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Elkhart's gateway project was conceived in 2019. It is now the face of Elkhart for everyone entering the city from the toll road and SR19.
4 of 4  — IMG_9079.jpg
Elkhart's gateway project was conceived in 2019. It is now the face of Elkhart for everyone entering the city from the toll road and SR19.
Mike Murrell / WVPE

City officials cut a ceremonial metal ribbon Monday to celebrate the grand opening of Elkhart’s redesigned western gateway — a transformative $8 million streetscape project at Exit 92 off the Indiana Toll Road.

The revamped corridor along Cassopolis Street now features upgraded landscaping, new signage, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, and a linear micro-park. The area welcomes more than 10 million vehicles annually and serves as one of the city's most visible and heavily trafficked entry points.

“This is a great illustration of how we can connect and work with a partner locally, but we can also create something aesthetically that’s just as beautiful as if it was anyone else in the country,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

The project was completed by Premium Concrete Services, a locally based construction company owned by Max Yeakey, a former Elkhart firefighter.

Terry Mark, communications director for the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the project gives the city a front door it can be proud of.

“For the many thousands of visitors that come into Elkhart every day… this is literally the front door into our community, and what a beautiful front door that we have,” said Mark.

City officials hope the improved streetscape not only boosts civic pride but also enhances pedestrian safety and attracts new investment from travelers and businesses alike.

“We can light up our Exit 92, and it can also be a beacon that brings people into our community,” Roberson added.

The corridor improvements are part of a broader effort to reimagine Elkhart’s image and strengthen the city’s hospitality and tourism sectors.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team City of ElkhartIndiana Toll Roadhotelsribbon cuttingmayor rod roberson
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell