Elkhart unveils $8 million gateway makeover at exit 92

City officials cut a ceremonial metal ribbon Monday to celebrate the grand opening of Elkhart’s redesigned western gateway — a transformative $8 million streetscape project at Exit 92 off the Indiana Toll Road.

The revamped corridor along Cassopolis Street now features upgraded landscaping, new signage, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, and a linear micro-park. The area welcomes more than 10 million vehicles annually and serves as one of the city's most visible and heavily trafficked entry points.

“This is a great illustration of how we can connect and work with a partner locally, but we can also create something aesthetically that’s just as beautiful as if it was anyone else in the country,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

The project was completed by Premium Concrete Services, a locally based construction company owned by Max Yeakey, a former Elkhart firefighter.

Terry Mark, communications director for the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the project gives the city a front door it can be proud of.

“For the many thousands of visitors that come into Elkhart every day… this is literally the front door into our community, and what a beautiful front door that we have,” said Mark.

City officials hope the improved streetscape not only boosts civic pride but also enhances pedestrian safety and attracts new investment from travelers and businesses alike.

“We can light up our Exit 92, and it can also be a beacon that brings people into our community,” Roberson added.

The corridor improvements are part of a broader effort to reimagine Elkhart’s image and strengthen the city’s hospitality and tourism sectors.