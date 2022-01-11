-
As cases of the omicron variant surge, Beacon Hospitals are reporting some of their highest COVID inpatient numbers in more than a year. Dr. Steven…
With the FDA poised to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine soon, local hospital officials are offering an update on what the early stages of vaccination…
During the weekly COVID-19 update provided by Indiana state government Wednesday, Sarah Paturalski, Beacon's VP of Nursing and Clinical Services, provided…
Approximately 50 police cars, firetrucks and ambulances gathered at the Century Center and then made their way to Beacon Memorial Hospital in downtown…
BREAKING: St. Joseph County Sheriff Issues Statement On 100+ Angry People At Hospital After ShootingSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman just issued a statement on his department's response to Memorial Hospital early this morning when angry crowds…