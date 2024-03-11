Michigan man sentenced for murder after beating 3-year-old daughter

A Michigan man will now spend more than 50 years in prison for killing his 3-year-old daughter.

In October 2020, the then 21-year-old TreVion Shaver pulled up to Memorial hospital with his daughter Kardie Rose Weathersby.

As soon as hospital staff took Kardie out of the car, Shaver drove off. The 3-year-old Kardie had serious head injuries caused by blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead a few days later.

Shaver — now 23 — was eventually charged with murder and found guilty earlier this year by St. Joseph County Judge Elizabeth Hurley. On Friday, Hurley sentenced Shaver to 55 years in prison.

Court documents say Shaver had been taking care of Kardie in the days leading up to her death, but he told differing stories to Kardie’s mother about how the young girl got her injuries. At one point he said he went overboard with disciplining her.