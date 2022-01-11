-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A judge has granted class-action status to a lawsuit alleging an Indiana university breached its contract by providing…
-
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — The state Corrections Department has been hit with a class-action lawsuit on behalf of inmates who say they’ve been overwhelmed by…
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — About 200 Indiana University students started the fall semester living in residence hall lounges as two major housing complexes…
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,000 Indiana University students have new campus housing after a mold outbreak pushed up renovations at two…