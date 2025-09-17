Fall allergies worsen in Michiana as season lingers

As fall settles in across Michiana, allergy symptoms are on the rise. Doctors say ragweed and mold are the biggest triggers this time of year, and the season itself is stretching longer.

Dr. Paul Judge, an ear, nose and throat surgeon with Saint Joseph Health System, said warming temperatures are extending allergy season.

“We’re certainly seeing temperatures warm earlier in the spring, which means that we have more blooming that’s happening. We’ve had the hottest summers on record. Uh, there’s been a climate shift so that the summers are longer. It’s great because the pools are open longer and we can enjoy being outside more. But the, the payoff is, is we have to deal with allergies for a longer period of time,” Judge said. He added that one of the clearest ways to tell the difference between a seasonal allergy and a cold or flu is by watching for itchiness.

“Really those itchy eyes, those watery eyes can be a big tip off that it’s allergy related and not just a cold,” he said. Judge recommends starting with over-the-counter antihistamines, nasal sprays and eye drops for relief. But he said people experiencing breathing problems or persistent symptoms should see a doctor.