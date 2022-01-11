-
For the month of September, we're bringing you stories of workers across Indiana, about what they do and how they find meaning in their jobs. This week,…
-
Everything from Lego figures, chimpanzees, and even pizza have successfully made it into space but Purdue University researchers are trying to crack a…
-
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Tickets for a speech by Apollo 11 flight director Gene Kranz vanished so fast Purdue University has opened up overflow seating…
-
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — NASA has chosen Purdue University as the site of a new research institute that will design deep space habitats for humans.The…
-
NASA and other major aerospace representatives celebrated South Bend’s role in supplying specialized parts for spacecraft with a presentation and panel…