-
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s willingness to overturn abortion rights was not a “litmus test” for him.Braun and U.S. Sen.…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The move on Saturday caps a dramatic reshaping of the…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme…
-
Former Secretary of State Todd Rokita is the Indiana Republican Party’s nominee for attorney general.Incumbent Curtis Hill – who criminally battered four…