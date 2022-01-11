-
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. spiked nearly 30 percent during the pandemic and reached the highest level ever recorded, according to data released…
It’s been over two years since Amy Powell’s youngest son died of an accidental opioid overdose.Even today, she feels his death could have been preventable…
Fatal and non-fatal opioid overdoses trended up in Michigan this year.The University of Michigan tracks that information. It gathers data about naloxone…
Michigan emergency services say they have seen a “substantial increase” in opioid overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data released…
A couple of years ago, Zach Ritchie was driving back from Cincinnati with friends after buying heroin.“[We] got the stuff, went to the mall to see what…
Communities across the Midwest have been devastated by the opioid epidemic. But there's still a lot of misunderstanding about how opioids affect our…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is suing four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic. State Attorney General Dana Nessel says Michigan is the first…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will file a lawsuit today seeking damages from multiple drug related cases in the opioid addiction crisis. This is…
Today the Michigan Dept. of Health & Human Services announced that overdose deaths decreased slightly in 2018. It's the first decline in six years. You…
The final report for the National Judicial Opioid Task Force was released this week and includes recommendations and resources for courts responding to…