So far, the state has detected little or no toxic PFAS chemicals in Indiana's smaller drinking water utilities. That’s according to the Indiana Department…
Indiana will get more than $127 million from the federal government to improve its drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding comes from…
The Environmental Protection Agency this week laid out how it plans to address PFAS. Exposure to these toxic, human-made chemicals has been linked to…
March Madness created the perfect environment for researchers studying mask wearing. Today we talk to researchers to find out what they've learned.We also…
The federal Environmental Protection Agency is considering making rules for more than 60 different contaminants in drinking water that aren’t regulated…
A University of Notre Dame study has found many cosmetics sold in the United States may contain high levels of PFAS, a class of toxic chemicals. Studies…
Firefighting foams with the toxic chemicals PFAS have contaminated water at military bases around the country. But less is known about how they find their…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is proceeding with plans to set limits on "forever chemicals" in drinking water. The…
Despite growing health concerns, the production of a family of fire retardant chemicals is increasing, according to an environmental group. Perfluoroalkyl…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed the state's Department for Environmental Quality to develop drinking water standards for…