Goshen honors firefighter who died of cancer from job

The city of Goshen on Friday will name a fire station after a firefighter whose death is the department’s only line-of-duty death ever, but he didn’t die in a fire.

Two years ago Friday, Bruce Nethercutt died of occupational cancer, which is when cancer is caused by exposure to things at work. Nethercutt died at age 53 after serving the department for 26 years.

Fire Chief Anthony Powell called him a close friend.

"He was a big teddy bear," Powell said. "Like, you'd see him and he was very intimidating, just a big guy, but the nicest guy you'll ever come across. He had just this presence about him that made you want to follow him."

At 3 p.m. Friday the city will host a ceremony to rename Station 3 as the Nethercutt Memorial Station.

Studies show firefighters are more likely to develop cancer but Powell says the department has started making firefighting safer.

"Back when Bruce started and when I started in the fire service, there wasn't really an emphasis on breathing protection or cancer initiative for the fire service," Powell says.

Firefighters now take off their gear and bag it at the scene, they’ve built negative-pressure gear rooms in stations, and firefighters clean themselves and their gear better after responding to calls.