-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said long-term exposure to ethylene oxide increases your risk for cancers of the white blood cells like…
-
The Cook Group Inc. plant in Ellettsville is putting a chemical into the air that the Environmental Protection Agency now knows can increase your risk for…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh says she has died at age 61 after years of surgeries and treatments for brain…
-
Researchers at Indiana University have found a new therapy that significantly slows tumor growth in some cells. It was developed from cells donated by…
-
Hispanics are the least likely racial and ethnic group to see a doctor when they have health problems. That’s according to a study by the United States…
-
A federal grant to an Indiana researcher will fund the study of a type of therapy for late-stage cancer patients that focuses on improving quality of…
-
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network released a report Thursday on what states have done to reduce cancer deaths – and organization leaders…
-
Cancer survivors in Indiana can now turn to a new program for wellness services beyond their treatment. The initiative will also provide research…
-
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Cells from Tyler Trent, the Purdue University super fan and cancer activist who died in January, are being used by cancer…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh is continuing treatments nearly a year after being diagnosed with the same type of malignant…