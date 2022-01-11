-
Kris Mueller has been a volunteer Elkhart County poll worker for 16 years. Her service was recognized Monday when she was named the 2021 “Election Hero of…
I am NOT a morning person…..but on November 3rd, I was already warming up the car at 4:35 am with coffee, snacks and trepidation. The plan hatched last…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Do you want a front seat to democracy? The state of Michigan is looking for people to serve as workers in the May 5 local elections.…
Despite issues getting enough poll workers for today’s primaries, people are voting largely without issue in St. Joseph County.The phones are ringing near…
St. Joseph County is still short on poll workers a week ahead of the primary elections. Two weeks ago St. Joe County was 300 poll workers short, now…