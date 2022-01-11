-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
Gov. Eric Holcomb could end the state’s public health emergency without jeopardizing millions in federal funding under a bill approved by a Senate...
Senate Republican leader Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said his caucus’s agenda this year is focused on “nuts and bolts” measures.That agenda, released…
Indiana is in the midst of one its worst surges of COVID-19 and state government leaders are still preparing to end the public health emergency in the…
Indiana House Republicans have tied a controversial push to effectively ban private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to language that…
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he and other state officials are constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation as concerns rise about the virus’s newest version,…
Republican lawmakers are backing off their plan to return to the Statehouse next week to pass a bill that effectively bars employers from enforcing…
Indiana lawmakers announced they will come back into session before the end of November to help the governor end the state’s public health emergency and…
Indiana lawmakers will come into session before the end of November to significantly change how private businesses can require employees to get the…
Indiana lawmakers may come back into session ahead of schedule to help Gov. Eric Holcomb end the state’s public health emergency.Holcomb said he needs…