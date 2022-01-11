remote work

-
Some economists are predicting an increase in work done remotely, even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. And as IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, they…
Ball State University’s economist says COVID-19 is still affecting the economy and will likely do so through 2022. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports,…
Today we revisit some of our favorite conversations from this past week. First, we hear from nurses on the front lines and in academia on how the COVID-19…
Campus tours happen all the time at Purdue University, but one recently was a little different. Instead of fresh-faced high schoolers, they’re actively…