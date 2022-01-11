School Funding

-
The Indiana Senate Education and Career Development Committee held its first meeting of the 2022 legislative session Wednesday. Members took their first…
Many schools across Indiana have finalized major teacher pay raises in recent weeks, and while some schools have struggled to strike a deal, most reached…
Indiana’s COVID-19 cases dip slightly following Labor Day weekend. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a “bridge…
Indiana lawmakers will address concerns from school leaders about a possible loss of funding because of the high number of children forced to quarantine…
Indiana public schools will receive nearly $1.8 billion from the latest round of federal pandemic funding. The estimated funding is part of the American…
Indiana’s public schools will receive nearly $1.8 billion to help recover from the pandemic as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the state announced…
Indiana Senate Republicans unveiled their $36 billion two-year state budget proposal Thursday – making a number of changes to the House’s K-12 funding…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bills aimed at increasing police accountability and ensuring Indiana schools remain fully funded during the coronavirus pandemic were…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of Michigan school districts have to offer at least 20 hours a week of in-person instruction to receive their entire $450…
The Indiana General Assembly has approved full funding for schools operating virtually because of COVID-19. The Senate approved the final form of Senate…