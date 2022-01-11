-
The Indiana Department of Health will limit rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at state sites to Hoosiers 18 and younger and symptomatic Hoosiers 50 and…
-
As COVID-19 cases climb amid the rapidly spreading delta variant, overburdened health care workers and short-staffed hospitals are experiencing the…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state leaders said they’re working to meet President Joe Biden’s directive to make all adults eligible to receive coronavirus…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — If Michigan could administer 50,000 coronavirus vaccine doses a day, it could hit its goal of inoculating 70% of people age 16 and…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Businesses around Michigan are being urged to donate food to the Food Bank Council of Michigan and other nonprofits to help restock…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a propane shortage emergency and issued an executive order designed to help boost supply. The governor’s first executive…