© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tax credits green-light two Elkhart affordable housing projects

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published December 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
Rendering of how an apartment building is planned to look at 1701 Sterling Ave. in Elkhart. The units will be available to tenants earning 30 to 80% of the city's roughly $25,000 median income.
1 of 2  — Preliminary-Housing-Rendering-Black-Canopies-Flat.jpg
Rendering of how an apartment building is planned to look at 1701 Sterling Ave. in Elkhart. The units will be available to tenants earning 30 to 80% of the city's roughly $25,000 median income.
Provided/City of Elkhart
Rendering of how an apartment building is planned to look at 515 East St. in Elkhart. The units will be available to tenants earning 30 to 80% of the city's roughly $25,000 median income.
2 of 2  — Elkhart housing pic 515 East.jpg
Rendering of how an apartment building is planned to look at 515 East St. in Elkhart. The units will be available to tenants earning 30 to 80% of the city's roughly $25,000 median income.
Provided/City of Elkhart

Two apartment developments planned for Elkhart will now move forward after the state selected them to receive low-income housing tax credits, helping to address a big need in the city.

The highly competitive tax credits, awarded annually by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, lower developers’ costs so that they can create affordable housing while still turning a profit.

They’ll help developers build apartment buildings at 1701 Sterling Avenue, where the city demolished an eyesore of an old industrial building last year, and 515 East Street, where a building will need to be torn down.

The apartments will be available to people earning from 30 to 80 percent of the city’s roughly $25,000 median income. Nine of the units will be reserved for people with developmental disabilities.

The two projects combined will add 92 rental units to the city, helping to address what Mayor Rod Roberson called a housing shortage.

"That is something that we hear all the time from
residents who would like to relocate, as well as employers who are having staff members come into the Elkhart area," said Roberson's director of communications, Corinne Straight. "They just can't find a place to live."
 

 

 
Tags
WVPE News ShortageRod Robersonaffordable housing
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott