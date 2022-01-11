-
Indiana lawmakers announced they will come back into session before the end of November to help the governor end the state’s public health emergency and…
-
Indiana lawmakers will come into session before the end of November to significantly change how private businesses can require employees to get the…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is appealing a judge’s ruling in his emergency powers lawsuit against the General Assembly.Legislators passed a law this year, HEA 1123,…
-
Legislation headed to the governor’s desk would allow lawmakers to call themselves into special session during a public emergency, like the COVID-19…