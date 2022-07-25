Indiana Senate lawmakers begin special session with testimony on abortion ban

Indiana lawmakers began a special legislative session at the Statehouse. Top of their agenda is legislation to ban abortions, likely with few exceptions.

The public got its first chance to testify on that legislation Monday. More than 250 people signed up to speak in a Senate committee

hearing. The committee is expected to suspend testimony later and resume the meeting Tuesday morning.

Republican state lawmakers want to ban abortion in Indiana, with limited exceptions in cases of rape and incest and when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. Senate Republicans unveiled their proposed legislation, SB 1(ss), Wednesday.

In early testimony, no one spoke in support of the bill. Abortion rights advocates oppose the measure as a “threat” to the health of Hoosiers. But many anti-abortion proponents also oppose the bill because they say it doesn’t go far enough. They want a ban with no exceptions.

The testimony is against the backdrop of Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Indianapolis to discuss abortion and thousands of protesters who gathered at the capitol both in favor of and against abortion care access.

This story will be updated.

