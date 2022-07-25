© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana Senate lawmakers begin special session with testimony on abortion ban

By Brandon Smith
Published July 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
Senators Mike Bohacek and Andy Zay face the front of the Senate Chambers ahead of testimony on abortion access.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Lawmakers gather in the Senate chamber at the start of Indiana's 2022 special legislation session. More than 250 people signed up to speak in a Senate committee hearing.

Indiana lawmakers began a special legislative session at the Statehouse. Top of their agenda is legislation to ban abortions, likely with few exceptions.

The public got its first chance to testify on that legislation Monday. More than 250 people signed up to speak in a Senate committee
hearing. The committee is expected to suspend testimony later and resume the meeting Tuesday morning.

Republican state lawmakers want to ban abortion in Indiana, with limited exceptions in cases of rape and incest and when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. Senate Republicans unveiled their proposed legislation, SB 1(ss), Wednesday.

In early testimony, no one spoke in support of the bill. Abortion rights advocates oppose the measure as a “threat” to the health of Hoosiers. But many anti-abortion proponents also oppose the bill because they say it doesn’t go far enough. They want a ban with no exceptions.

The testimony is against the backdrop of Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Indianapolis to discuss abortion and thousands of protesters who gathered at the capitol both in favor of and against abortion care access.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
