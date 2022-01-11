-
The Benton Harbor City Commission declared a local state of emergency Monday night in response to high levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for St. Joseph County, Michigan, Tuesday after severe weather earlier this month caused…
A Michigan Court of Claims judge could decide as soon as this week whether the state of emergency declared by Governor Whitmer is invalid.Whitmer used…
Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr.…