St. Joseph County declares disaster emergency after severe storms

County commissioners have declared a local disaster emergency following recent severe storms, taking the first step toward potentially securing state and federal recovery aid.

The commissioners voted unanimously on the measure, which could provide financial relief to residents who paid out of pocket for storm-related damages. Assistance will depend on whether statewide damage meets required thresholds.

Commissioner Rafael Morton praised the county’s Emergency Management office for its response and thorough damage assessments.

“Their answer was we are going into this full force, submitting detailed information, so we’ll have the best chance to be reimbursed,” Morton said.

With more storms in the forecast, county leaders are also looking at long-term preparedness. Morton said officials are discussing possible updates to siren protocols after recent storms caused widespread damage without triggering tornado warnings.

“Moving forward, changing that protocol as far as the sirens are concerned. And I think that is excellent,” he said.

The county hopes to improve warning systems to account for damaging winds and straight-line storms that may not meet official tornado criteria but pose similar threats.