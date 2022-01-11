-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is suing officials at a northern Indiana school, alleging that they violated a Black…
An average student in Indiana may have lost the equivalent of more than one year of learning during the pandemic’s first months when school buildings…
Notre Dame has announced its campus police force arrested a man on a number of charges, including alleged criminal confinement involving a first year ND…
A class action complaint has been filed against the Indiana University Board of Trustees for COVID-19 related tuition reimbursements. The complaint was…
Abrupt school closures last month took many people by surprise, and the state announced Thursday school buildings will stay closed for the rest of the…
School buildings are closed statewide for at least another month, and it's up to locally elected school boards to decide whether, and how, to pay hourly…
Purdue University announced Tuesday a student has tested positive for COVID-19.According to a statement, the Tippecanoe County Health Department informed…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal for requiring annual training for teachers who carry guns inside Indiana schools has been scuttled amid a disagreement over…
MONTROSE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teacher has denied a request from a student with two mothers to write about same-sex marriage for a class assignment.…