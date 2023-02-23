© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

First student discharged from hospital after MSU shooting

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published February 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST
A mourner leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
The first of the five students injured during the mass shooting at Michigan State University last week has been released from the hospital.

That’s according to the MSU Police and Public Safety Department.

The four remaining students are still being cared for at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital. One is currently in fair condition. Two more are in serious but stable condition, while one remains in critical condition.

MSU has declined to name the injured students, and the discharged student was not identified.

MSU has pledged to cover hospital and funeral expenses for the students who were injured or killed.

Sarah Cwiek
