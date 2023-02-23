First student discharged from hospital after MSU shooting

The first of the five students injured during the mass shooting at Michigan State University last week has been released from the hospital.

That’s according to the MSU Police and Public Safety Department.

The four remaining students are still being cared for at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital. One is currently in fair condition. Two more are in serious but stable condition, while one remains in critical condition.

MSU has declined to name the injured students, and the discharged student was not identified.

MSU has pledged to cover hospital and funeral expenses for the students who were injured or killed.

