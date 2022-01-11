fatal shooting

-
The man shot and killed by two Elkhart police officers early Wednesday morning has been identified as 20-year-old Jahad Patterson of Elkhart.Elkhart…
-
Early Wednesday morning, two Elkhart police officers fatally shot a man in the Big Lots Parking lot off Hively Avenue.Elkhart Police Department…
-
The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Marshall County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect following a vehicle chase Sunday…
-
An Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigation has concluded that an August Elkhart police shooting was justified.According to a report from the Elkhart…
-
South Bend officials and community leaders held a press conference Wednesday calling for an end to gun violence after three people were shot and killed in…
-
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning after a party at a South Bend house police say is leased by several Holy Cross College students. Police…
-
An Elkhart police officer shot and killed a man Friday morning who police say was suspected of shooting and killing a toddler a few minutes earlier.…
-
A suspect is in custody after two women were shot and killed outside of the NHK factory in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon. The shooting began after 4 p.m.…
-
The St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office has released information on a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in South Bend that left one man dead. (You…