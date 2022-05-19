Woman charged with murder in Tuesday night South Bend shooting

A woman has been formally charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that took place outside the Linden Grill in downtown South Bend earlier this week.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that 26-year-old Kimarie Wright is being charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the Tuesday night shooting of 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson.

According to charging documents, security footage shows Davidson walk into the restaurant and hit Wright. A fight then took place, and multiple bystanders intervened to break it up.

Wright then allegedly pulled out a handgun, and Davidson and others ran for the exit. Witnesses say Wright then stopped in the door and fired multiple shots at Davidson and others as they ran into the street. Wright then walked back inside the restaurant.

Davidson was shot several times and taken to Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries. The South Bend Tribune reports that she was the mother of a 5-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting on April 30.

South Bend police arrested Wright on Wednesday in connection with the homicide. She is currently being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail.

