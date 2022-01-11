-
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is retiring after a 13-year run. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The acting president of Michigan State University Satish Udpa suffered what officials are calling a "health incident" during…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters responded to 10 small furniture fires and 23 people were arrested near Michigan State’s campus after the Spartans…
-
Michigan State upset Zion Williamson and No. 1 overall seed Duke 68-67 in the East Region final.The victory sends the No. 2 seed Spartans coach Tom Izzo…