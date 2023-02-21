Classes resuming at Michigan State University following mass shooting

Classes are resuming Monday at Michigan State University, where a gunman killed three students and hospitalized five less than a week ago.

Officials with MSU said they’re offering free counseling resources to all students and staff and increasing the presence of police officers on campus.

Some students had asked for the return to campus to be delayed so the community could have more time to grieve.

But MSU Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said resuming a social routine will be beneficial to students and instructors.

“Coming back together is something that will help us. We're a community that was shaped around the interests of discovery and learning. And it is as a community we will heal,” he said.

But he acknowledged coming back to class will be difficult.

“I'd like to emphasize that no one thinks that we're coming back to a normal week. In fact, this semester is not going to be normal,” he said.

MSU is covering funeral and medical costs for the victims of the shooting. Of the five hospitalized students, three remain in critical condition, one is stable and one is in fair condition.

The two buildings on campus where the shooting occurred will not be used for instruction for the rest of the semester.

