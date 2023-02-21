© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Classes resuming at Michigan State University following mass shooting

Michigan Radio | By Arjun Thakkar
Published February 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST
A mourner leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
A mourner leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Classes are resuming Monday at Michigan State University, where a gunman killed three students and hospitalized five less than a week ago.

Officials with MSU said they’re offering free counseling resources to all students and staff and increasing the presence of police officers on campus.

Some students had asked for the return to campus to be delayed so the community could have more time to grieve.

But MSU Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said resuming a social routine will be beneficial to students and instructors.

“Coming back together is something that will help us. We're a community that was shaped around the interests of discovery and learning. And it is as a community we will heal,” he said.

But he acknowledged coming back to class will be difficult.

“I'd like to emphasize that no one thinks that we're coming back to a normal week. In fact, this semester is not going to be normal,” he said.

MSU is covering funeral and medical costs for the victims of the shooting. Of the five hospitalized students, three remain in critical condition, one is stable and one is in fair condition.

The two buildings on campus where the shooting occurred will not be used for instruction for the rest of the semester.

Copyright 2023 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags
WVPE News Michigan StatecollegeShootingmass shootingclasses
Arjun Thakkar