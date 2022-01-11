-
With COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened up to all adult Hoosiers, school leaders are encouraging staff to get their shot, but it's unlikely schools will…
-
High school courses in areas like culinary arts and cosmetology could lose state funding if a budget proposal from Republican lawmakers passes. Educators…
-
A group of school choice bills are prompting lengthy and emotional debates about school funding at the Indiana Statehouse, with dozens of individuals and…
-
Notre Dame students will be returning to campus at the start of February for the second semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Today the university…
-
Historical sites and other school field trip hotspots are offering more virtual resources for teachers to use during the pandemic, and organizers say…
-
The Indiana State Teachers Association is calling on the governor and schools to take more action as schools have reported more than 15,000 COVID-19…
-
Ivy Tech is launching what may be the country’s first commercial driver’s license program, comprised of academic and practical coursework, where students…
-
Indiana’s top health official says every college student heading home from school should act like they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.State Health…
-
The Indiana State Board of Education is seeking public comment on proposed changes to the way the state calculates school letter grades. The board is in…
-
Schools have reported more COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, at the same time Indiana is seeing a spike in cases statewide. Indiana reported more than 2,000…