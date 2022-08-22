© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

College students return to campus without access to abortion

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By The Associated Press
Published August 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
Emily Korenman
Michael Conroy
/
AP
Emily Korenman, freshman, 18, center, from Dallas, walks with her parents Wendy and Phillip through campus at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Korenman, who decided to study business at Indiana University, said she was frustrated to learn her new state passed new abortion restrictions that take effect Sept. 15 and allow limited exceptions. The 18-year-old said it didn't change her mind about attending a school she really likes, but she isn’t sure what she would do if she became pregnant during college.

In states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana, some college students say new abortion restrictions are influencing their personal and political behavior as they return to campuses.

Some students say they’re changing their sexual behavior, being more careful about using contraceptives, keeping emergency contraception on hand or thinking through how they would respond to a pregnancy.

More publicly, the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling this summer is energizing student activism by both opponents and supporters of abortion rights.

