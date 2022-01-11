-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
Indiana House Republicans are advancing a bill that would provide $1 billion in tax cuts. They say the cuts will attract business to the state, but some mayors are worried about the potential impact on their communities and are planning to fight the cuts.
A major tax cut package that will eventually cost the state $1 billion a year easily cleared a House committee Wednesday.
