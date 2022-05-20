MI Gov. Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate to "working families"

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing giving a $500 tax rebate to what she describes as "Michigan’s working families."

In a letter to state legislative leaders, the governor writes: “Michiganders are facing rising prices on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.”

Whitmer is proposing what she calls the “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” which would send $500 to Michigan’s working families.

The letter does not specifically identify who would be eligible for the “working family” tax rebate or how much it may cost to implement.

The proposal comes during an election year for Gov. Whitmer.

“We see right through her newfound religion on tax cuts for working class families,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director.

The state GOP spokesman calls Whitmer “an out of touch elitist,” citing her vetoes of Republican tax cut and gas tax suspension bills.

This week, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference will finalize the state’s joint revenue estimates. It's expected to predict a multi-billion dollar budget surplus.

