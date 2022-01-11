-
'Legal' Weed? In Indiana? Delta 8 THC Is Everywhere, And Officials Would Prefer To Not Talk About ItIndiana has been famously anti-pot for a while now. The state was one of the first to ban cannabis without a prescription back in 1913, as Eli Lilly…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is close to clarifying that veterinarians can consult with pet owners on the use of products derived from marijuana or hemp…
-
Drivers in Michigan shouldn't face criminal charges for having THC in their system according to the Michigan Impaired Driving Safety Commission.THC is the…