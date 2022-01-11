-
Elkhart residents gave their opinions about the Tolson Center expansion project at a public meeting with the finance committee of the common council…
-
Elkhart Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate the newly renovated Tolson Community Center.The Tolson Community Center is back…
-
The Elkhart City Council voted Monday not to continue funding the Tolson Community and Youth Center, after nearly a year of discussing the topic with…
-
Residents met at Prairie Street Mennonite Church in Elkhart over the weekend to voice concerns regarding the Tolson Youth and Community Center ahead of…
-
Mayor Tim Neese said he expected questions about the Tolson Center at the Town Hall held on Monday at City Hall. The City Council has been under scrutiny…