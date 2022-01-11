-
So far, the state has detected little or no toxic PFAS chemicals in Indiana's smaller drinking water utilities. That’s according to the Indiana Department…
In his July 29 annual state of the city address, South Bend Mayor James Mueller made infrastructure investments a priority and announced plans for a…
South Bend wants to raise water, sewer, stormwater and trash rates 3.5 percent per year over the next five years. The typical resident would see their…
Utility consumers and Indiana’s public finance arm will likely have a voice on a task force charged with developing the state’s energy policy. That’s…
Lawmakers want to study a way to reduce costs for utility customers when coal plants retire early.While the rapid transition to renewable energy may save…
A House bill aims to ensure reliable electricity for Indiana as utilities move toward renewable energy sources. It addresses a goal set by the 21st…
A state House committee voted to extend a task force charged with developing energy policy for Indiana for another two years. But some lawmakers are…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 21 additional confirmed deaths since Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 2,448. The state announced more…
Many Hoosiers who are unable to pay their energy bills won’t face shutoffs for another 45 days. On Monday, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission…
Hoosiers whose jobs were affected by COVID-19 could get access to some help with utility costs.Those who lost their jobs – or had hours significantly cut…