All IN: Vaccine mandates at the Supreme Court / Blue-green algae
A bill to effectively ban private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse Thursday.The measure – HB…
Indiana House Republicans' 2022 agenda is led by efforts to cut $1 billion in taxes and curb COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Those are also items that don’t…
Senate Republican leader Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said his caucus’s agenda this year is focused on “nuts and bolts” measures.That agenda, released…
Indiana reports its first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron. Epidemiologists and hospitals sound the alarm as hospitalizations rise across the state.…
Many employees are turning to religious exemptions as vaccine mandates become more common in workplaces. Exemptions are federally protected under the…
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he doesn’t support government mandates around the COVID-19 vaccine – including efforts to stop companies from requiring…
Indiana House Republicans sign on to legislation to effectively ban vaccine mandates from businesses. Indiana reports a single-day total of more than…
Companies across Indiana have voluntarily required worker vaccinations for months. And for some of their employees, religious exemptions look like the…
Indiana House Republicans have revealed their top priority for the 2022 legislative session. The House GOP caucus's 56 members signed on to a reintroduced…