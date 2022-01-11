-
Indiana’s legal age to smoke and vape will soon be 21, in alignment with federal law.Legislation sent to the governor Wednesday also increases fines on…
-
House and Senate lawmakers have reached consensus on what the final version of the bill to increase the smoking age will look like.That’s even as some…
-
Indiana’s attorney general announced Tuesday the state is joining a 39-state coalition to investigate Juul Labs – manufacturer behind a popular brand of…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, confirmed a sixth Hoosier has died from vaping-related lung injury. The agency says the most recent death…
-
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University’s trustees will consider a proposal to add electronic cigarettes to the western Indiana school’s ban on…
-
Two Indiana agencies have partnered to develop statewide trainings to help educate schools and parents on the dangers of vaping.The Indiana State…
-
A new texting tool is available to Hoosier teens who want to quit vaping. The Indiana State Department of Health has partnered with the national group The…
-
Legislation reached the governor’s desk for the first time this session. Hands-free driving easily cleared committee. And a controversial coal bill moved…
-
Mishawaka High School presented the board of trustees Wednesday night with a new plan they’ve been using to discourage students from vaping.The new…
-
The Indiana House easily approved legislation Tuesday raising the legal age to smoke and vape to 21.The measure focuses on enforcement, since Congress…