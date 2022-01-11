-
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court on Tuesday. The case was brought by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which…
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court Tuesday. If that ruling stands, it will change how people access abortions in the…
A federal judge late Friday upheld several of Indiana’s abortion regulations – while the fate of several others is still undecided.Whole Woman’s Health…
Whole Woman's Health Alliance has announced that it will remain open to provide abortions following a ruling issued today by the U.S. Court of Appeals for…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A group says it plans to begin accepting patients at an abortion clinic in South Bend next week. Amy Hagstrom Miller, of the Whole…
Indiana's Attorney General has filed more paperwork today with the courts to stop the Whole Woman's Health Alliance from opening in South Bend.Below is a…
Attorney General Curtis Hill said Monday that his office filed documents Sunday asking for an immediate stay to prevent the clinic from opening until the…
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill responded to a federal lawsuit today filed by Whole Woman’s Health Alliance. The alliance has worked since 2017 to…
The Indiana Department of Health is reviewing a order from a judge that recommends a proposed abortion clinic in South Bend be licensed. The clinic would…
The Indiana State Department of Health administrative hearing to decide if the non-profit Whole Woman’s Health Alliance will receive a license to perform…