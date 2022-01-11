-
Indiana’s unemployment rate for October fell to just 3 percent in November, the lowest it’s been in more than two decades. Another record level was set…
-
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says $13.3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding is in limbo due to the substitute salary ordinance the Common…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said workforce training is a key part of the state’s solution to helping Indiana companies fill an abundance of open jobs. That came…
-
The Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is sharing student contact information, on a voluntary basis, with companies looking to hire. The Career and…
-
Some Hoosiers are finding out money from their income tax refunds are being taken by the Department of Workforce Development to pay off unemployment…
-
Indiana officials said they’re allocating an additional $25 million from the CARES Act towards the state’s Next Level Jobs program. The program offsets…
-
Indiana is making progress getting state unemployment benefits to those who qualify for it.Many people who were waiting on the state to verify their…
-
A group of Hoosiers is asking the state to address what they call “disconcerting problems” with the unemployment system. That’s from a letter they sent…
-
The Department of Workforce Development says it will borrow from the federal government to shore up its unemployment trust fund, which has paid more than…
-
Six counties in West Central Indiana were designated a 21st Century Talent Region Monday by the state. It's meant to focus efforts on attracting and…