© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Bill headed to Indiana Senate that criminalizes coerced abortion

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST

Legislation headed to the Indiana Senate criminalizes those who coerce people into having an abortion.

Doing so is likely already a crime under existing laws. But Rep. Joanna King’s (R-Middlebury) bill, HB 1217, creates a new, specific crime against coerced abortion.

“This bill is straightforward and sets a series of events in place that could help rescue a woman from sexual coercion and even save her life,” King said.

The bill says if abortion care providers even suspect a person is being coerced, they must immediately call the police, who then must immediately investigate.

READ MORE: Indiana lawmakers holding off on major anti-abortion bills until after Supreme Court rules

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) worries the bill doesn’t allow health care providers to use "finesse" in determining the best way to keep their patient safe.

“Whether you like it or not, this is going to be reported. Law enforcement's going to be on it," Pierce said. "And if you think this might result in the person coercing you really coming after you – because they’re not just going to go out and arrest that person and put them in jail. They’re going to have to find some probable cause; I’m sure the person will deny it. And then, I think, bad things will happen.”

In a statement, Planned Parenthood called the bill “redundant and unnecessary.” It said the measure is only meant to further stigmatize abortion.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Tags

WVPE News2022 legislative sessionIndiana abortion lawAbortion
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith